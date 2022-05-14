Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $546,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,785 shares of company stock worth $3,626,063. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 1,859,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,913. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

