Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,059 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Miller Industries worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 61,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,759. The firm has a market cap of $277.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $43.64.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

