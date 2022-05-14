Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 781 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,306,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

REGN traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $645.52. 604,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,299. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.13 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

