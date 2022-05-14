Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of RJF traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 900,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,993. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

