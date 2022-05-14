Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 127.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 65,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 1,825,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,548. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

