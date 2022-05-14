Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 2,428,689 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.