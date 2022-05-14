Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of XPEL worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at $27,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. 239,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,408. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $1,183,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,412,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,030. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

