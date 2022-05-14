Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,335,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,020,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

