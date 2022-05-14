Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $16.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $588.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,247. The stock has a market cap of $240.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.70 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.15.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

