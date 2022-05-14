Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 225,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after buying an additional 221,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 327,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

