Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Compass Diversified worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 709.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $6,672,000. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 542,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

