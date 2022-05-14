Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,420,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 792,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $120.13 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.