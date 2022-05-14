Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. 3,682,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,929. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.