Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triple Frond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 554,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $120,270,000 after buying an additional 100,483 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 73,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $199.23. 6,684,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

