CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of CTT opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

