Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

