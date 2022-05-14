Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $96.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

