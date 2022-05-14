Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.61. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 4,112 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
