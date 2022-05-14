Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.61. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 4,112 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA ( NASDAQ:CYAD Get Rating ) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.