Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.23

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.23 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 80.96 ($1.00), with a volume of 9660705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.06 ($1.06).

CEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.52).

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.79 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.