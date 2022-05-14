Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

CNTY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.80. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

