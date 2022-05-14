Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $471.39 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

