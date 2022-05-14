Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $189.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 57.9% in a year, ahead of the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 45.4%. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend and boosted the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Chevron stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

