China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.09.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yongda Automobiles Services (CYYHF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.