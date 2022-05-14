China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

