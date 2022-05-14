China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Greenridge Global dropped their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
