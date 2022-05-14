China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Greenridge Global dropped their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

