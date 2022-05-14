Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NYSE CHH opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $110.94 and a one year high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

