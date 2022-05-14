Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,139,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 367.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.