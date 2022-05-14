Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

CDTX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 367.48% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

