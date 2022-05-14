Cielo S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0041 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

