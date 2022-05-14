Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $45,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

CI stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $269.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.