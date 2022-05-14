Citigroup Cuts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $50.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

NVEI stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.57.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

