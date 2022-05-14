Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,701 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $65,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $188.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.39.

