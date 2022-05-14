Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $57,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.96 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

