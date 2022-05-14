Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,304 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cintas worth $74,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $375.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.31. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

