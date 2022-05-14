Citigroup Inc. Sells 62,534 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,101,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,534 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $60,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 211,716 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

