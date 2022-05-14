Citigroup Upgrades EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBBF. SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.75.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

