Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Shares Up 1.2%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Get Citizen Watch alerts:

Citizen Watch Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCLY)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, system clocks, sliding headstock type CNC automatic lathes, fixed headstock type CNC automatic lathes, automotive components, compact switches, chip LEDs, LEDs for lighting, crystal devices, motors, digital photo printers, POS and barcode printers, electronic thermometers, and electronic blood pressure monitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.