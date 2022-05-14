CL King Trims Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Target Price to $52.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CL King from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of CMP opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

