Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 465,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,452. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

