Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Clarus stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clarus by 333.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Clarus by 16.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

