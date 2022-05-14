Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

DCM stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

