Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
DCM stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
