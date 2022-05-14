Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 446,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,927,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The stock has a market cap of $886.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

