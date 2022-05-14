ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,863. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
