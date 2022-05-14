ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,863. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.