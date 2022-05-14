CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 72.8% in April

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CNBX stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,409. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
