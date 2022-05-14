Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.69.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after acquiring an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

