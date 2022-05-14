Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Codexis has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $716.34 million, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

