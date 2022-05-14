Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 10,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

