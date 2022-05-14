Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

