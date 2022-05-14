Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Decreased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

