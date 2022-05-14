Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,573,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,476,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

