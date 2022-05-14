Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.30. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 174,913 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.
About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)
